PS5 Designer Says It Was Initially Even Bigger

The PlayStation 5 is a surprisingly large console, but the man that drew the plans for the design claims it was almost much bigger than the system that will release later this week. In an interview with the Washington Post, senior art director Yujin Morisawa discussed his initial concept for the system, and how it differs from the final design. According to Morisawa, he was told by the engineering team that he had to shrink his design, as it was too large. Given the fact that the system is the biggest PlayStation console to date, that's a very surprising statement!

“When I started drawing, it was much larger even though I didn’t know what engineering was going to do," Morisawa told the Washington Post. “It’s kind of funny that engineering actually told me it’s too big. So, I actually had to shrink it down a little bit from the first drawing.”

The PS5 design has proven slightly controversial since it was revealed back in June, inspiring a number of memes comparing it with household items like binders and internet routers. It will be interesting to see whether or not the design grows on fans after the PS5 releases, and whether or not Sony decides to make a slimmer model at some point in the future, as it has for previous systems. Morisawa, however, thinks the PS5 is the perfect size.

"We wanted to get it much smaller, so it’s the perfect size right now," Morisawa elaborated. "If I made it thinner, there would be less air flow to it. It would disturb the player while they are playing. Form-factor wise, I drew a perfect line around it and tried hit the perfect size."

A lot of work goes into the creation of a console, and there are several factors that must be taken into consideration. As such, it's interesting to get a glimpse at what goes on behind-the-scenes! No matter what fans think of the design, players around the globe will set-up a system that Morisawa personally designed when the PS5 releases on November 12th; thankfully, fans won't need as much space for it had Sony went with his initial concept!

