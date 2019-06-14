PlayStation 5 and Xbox Scarlett Will Cost $400, Says Analyst

Both Sony Interactive Entertainment and Microsoft have revealed their next-gen consoles: PlayStation 5 and Xbox Scarlett, respectively. That said, neither have divulged salient details, such as a release date or price-point. Pertaining to the former, we know Xbox Scarlett will release holiday 2020, and presumably the PS5 will release within the same time frame. But when it comes to how much the two systems will cost, we have no clue. That said, according to one analyst, both will cost $400, which is cheaper than many are expecting the two consoles to ring up at.

According to the predictions of industry analyst Michael Pachter, the two systems will avoid the half-a-grand price tag. Pachter believes the specs of the systems suggest they will cost $500, but he thinks both Sony and Microsoft are ready to eat those costs up front in order to push units.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The specs suggest $500 or so,” said Pachter to GamingBolt when asked what he thinks the PS5 and next Xbox will cost, “but my bias is that Microsoft will announce $399 and Sony will follow suit.”

As you may know, this lines up with a prediction of another industry analyst, Pelham Smithers, from earlier this year, who claimed the PS5 will cost $400. That said, there’s multiple rumors suggesting the PS5 is more powerful than the Xbox Scarlett, which begs the question: will it cost more? Maybe, but it’s important to remember the PS4 was more powerful than the Xbox One, but still $100 cheaper at launch. While I don’t think Microsoft will get burned on price again, Sony is no stranger to eating costs at launch in favor of a more appealing price-point.

There’s been some speculation that the two systems could come in at $600 or higher, but I don’t see that happening. Optically, coming in at more than $500 is a terrible idea, especially in a market that’s not exactly yearning for the next round of consoles. People still seem very content with their PS4s and Xbox Ones.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. How much do you think the PS5 and Xbox Scarlett will cost?