Microsoft Responds to PS5 Running Some Games Better Than Xbox Series X

Microsoft has responded to reports of the PS5 running games, or at least some games, better than the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. While the Xbox Series X is packing more power than the PS5, it's the next-gen PlayStation console that's running some games better. As you would expect, Microsoft didn't have much of note when asked about these optimization issues, but a new report suggests they could come down to poor optimization that's the result of developers getting PS5 dev kits much earlier than Series X and Series S dev kits.

While it's unclear what is and isn't causing these issues, what is clear is it's a problem, and it's a problem that Microsoft is well aware of. To remedy it, Microsoft says it's "actively working" with "partners" to resolve the issues. Adding to this, Microsoft reminds everyone that it's the early days, which means developers are only scratching the surface of what both machines can do.

"We are aware of performance issues in a handful of optimized titles on Xbox Series X|S and are actively working with our partners to identify and resolve the issues to ensure an optimal experience," said a Microsoft spokesperson. "As we begin a new console generation, our partners are just now scratching the surface of what next-gen consoles can do and minor bug fixes are expected as they learn how to take full advantage of our new platform. We are eager to continue working with developers to further explore the capability of Xbox Series X|S in the future."

Given that the Xbox Series X is measurably more powerful than the PS5, it should eventually lead to most, if not all, games running better on the console compared to the Sony machine. However, that's assuming equal work is put into both platforms. At the end of the day, it won't matter if the Xbox Series X has the superior tech if developers aren't going to do the proper optimization.

