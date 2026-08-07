2026’s Best PS5 Game Has Released and It Doesn’t Support PS5 Pro

2026’s best PS5 game so far, according to Metacritic, just released this week, and it doesn’t fully support PS5 Pro, and there is no word of this changing. Of course, every PS5 game runs on the PS5 Pro. A game doesn’t support the PS5 Pro by simply running on it. It supports it by having extras and upgrades not available with the base PS5 version of the game. When a game does this, it is “PS5 Pro enhanced.” This game is not PS5 Pro enhanced.

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More specifically, for $20 or for free with a PlayStation Plus subscription, every PS5 Pro user can grab developer House House and publisher Panic’s new release, Big Walk. Don’t expect any PS5 Pro enhancements, though. Now, Big Walk is not a AAA game, nor does it do anything that pushes any technical aspect of the PS5 to the limit. It’s essentially a slow-moving, low-fidelity co-op open-world exploration game. That said, while it doesn’t have as much as some PS5 games to benefit from the extra power of the PS5 Pro, it certainly could benefit. And even if the benefits are minimal, they should just be there as a signal of support for the console. Now, Sony can’t make developers support the PS5 Pro, but if it locked the game down for day one on PlayStation Plus, surely it could make sure the PS5 Pro was supported. It’s a bad look for the first day-one PlayStation Plus game of 2026 — an early Game of the Year contender — to end up with nothing for the most hardcore PlayStation fans.

Metacritic’s Top PS5 Game

For those just learning about Big Walk, it’s the highest-rated PS5 game of 2026 thanks to its 92 on Metacritic, which was enough to surpass the previous holder of this honor, Mina the Hollower, and its score of 90. Meanwhile, if you look at Metacritic’s Best Games This Year chart, you will see Sektori is ahead of it with a 94, but this isn’t a 2026 game. It just came to Nintendo Switch 2, but it’s been on PS5 since last year. It also only has 9 reviews. Big Walk only has 22 itself, which isn’t a ton, but an appreciable amount. That said, it will probably fall 1-3 points as more reviews come in over the next few weeks and even the next few months. For now, though, it is the top-rated PS5 game of 2026, so far, according to critics. It has a strong 4.51/5 on the PlayStation Store, but this is nowhere near good enough to rank it among the top-rated PS5 games of 2026 in terms of PS5 user review scores.

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Whether PS5 Pro enhancements will come in the future, we do not know. House House hasn’t mentioned any, and given the nature of the game, they may never come. But again, even if the enhancements wouldn’t be noteworthy, something should be there. Unfortunately, it’s not a problem for the developers of these games, but for Sony and PS5 Pro users. And the former doesn’t seem to care very much.