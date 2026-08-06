New PS5 Game Defeats Forza Horizon 6 and Is Free With PS Plus

A new PS5 game has defeated Forza Horizon 6, and it is free with all tiers of PlayStation Plus: Essential, Extra, and Premium. The new game in question is also available on Nintendo Switch 2 and PC, but not on Xbox Series X. And it’s not available for free in any shape or form on Switch and PC. Only on PS5, courtesy of PS Plus. And it’s specifically free with PlayStation Plus for the month of August.

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Right now, the #1 rated game of 2026 on Metacritic is a small indie game called Sektori, which has a 94 on the platform. This is only after a small number of reviews, though. Nine, to be more precise. Whether this is enough to be considered or not is debatable, but this means Forza Horizon 6 with its 90 is no longer the #1 ranked game of 2026. It’s no longer the #2 game either, because that’s the aforementioned PS Plus game. More specifically, currently with a 92 on Metacritic, is new release Big Walk from developer House and House and publisher Panic. The former is best known, and basically exclusively known for, 2019’s Untitled Goose Game. And where the latter was one of the best games of its year, it looks like the former, a PS Plus day one game, is going to end up being one of the best games of its year, aka this year.

2026 Game of the Year So Far?

What’s interesting about these three games being the top rated games of 2026 is none of them are frontrunners for Game of the Year. They may end up in conversations — especially Big Walk and Forza Horizon 6 — but because two of the games are smaller indie releases and the third is a racing game, they are unlikely to win many GOTY awards come the end of the year. To this end, there is no clear and obvious frontrunner, but if one had to be picked, it is probably Resident Evil Requeim. All of it is moot, though, because GTA 6 is going to be Game of the Year if it actually comes out this year, which looks likely at this point.

As for Big Walk, it is the first PlayStation Plus day one game of 2026, and that is all it took for the Sony subscription service to top Xbox Game Pass, which has had many day one games this year up until this point.

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As for the game itself, it is a co-op adventure exploration game pitched as being about “teamwork and talking.” The game is simply about exploring a wide-open world with friends that is full of challenges, puzzles, discoveries, and secrets. And of course, as is the case with many games of this variety, there is a whimsical and humurous element to it. And for what it is worth, it’s not just critics enjoying, but PS5 users as well. To this end, it has a 4.51 out of 5 stars on the PlayStation Store — where it costs $19.99 — after more than 6,400 user reviews.