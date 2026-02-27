PS5 Pro Users Finally Get Major Upgrade That Makes the Console Better Than Ever

At long last, PS5 Pro users are getting a major upgrade to the console. Back in 2025, Sony announced that it would be releasing improvements for PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution), which is the most important tech at the core of the PS5 Pro, at some point in the following year. Since then, little has been said about this PSSR upgrade, but recent reports indicated that they would be rolling out at some point in the early months of 2026. Now, we know this to be true, as PS5 Pro has become better than ever before, starting with one new game release.

In a post on the PlayStation Blog today, PS5 Pro designer Mark Cerny revealed that a new update for the hardware will start to go live around the globe in the weeks ahead. This update will specifically be tied to PSSR and will allow upscaling to be considerably improved compared to what has been seen with the console since it released in late 2024. This upgraded version of PSSR will only be available on a game-by-game basis, with the first game to take advantage of it being that of Resident Evil Requiem.

PS5 Pro Will Improve Even More Games Soon

Cerny shared that more games will be updated to utilize this enhanced version of PSSR soon. These games will begin getting news updates in March, but it’s not yet known what titles might be included. PS5 Pro consoles will also get another new system update in the coming month that will add the “Enhance PSSR Image Quality” option to the settings menu. Once this is toggled on, it will automatically enable compatible games to use this higher-end version of PSSr by default.

In all likelihood, many of PlayStation’s own first-party games should be among the first to get these new upgrades for PS5 Pro. While not confirmed, titles like Ghost of Yotei, Death Stranding 2, The Last of Us Part II Remastered, Gran Turismo 7, and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 seem to be the most likely candidates to get new improvements. Once the full lineup of newly upgraded PS5 Pro games is revealed, we’ll be sure to share it with you here on ComicBook.

