PlayStation Plus Free Games for March 2026 Announced

Sony has today announced the next wave of free games that will be coming to PlayStation Plus in March 2026. Throughout February, PS Plus has given away four games to all subscribers that have included Undisputed, Subnautica: Below Zero, Ultros, and Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown. This lineup will remain accessible until next week on March 2nd, at which point it will soon be replaced by a group of new PS5 and PS4 titles.

Set to go live next week on March 3rd, PS Plus members will be able to snag four games in the month. This slate includes PGA Tour 2K25, Monster Hunter Rise, Slime Rancher 2, and The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Gold Road. All four titles will be accessible natively for PS5, with Monster Hunter Rise and The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Gold Road also being on PS4. All of these PS Plus games will remain on the service until April 6th, at which point they’ll be swapped out with a new group of PlayStation freebies.

Is This a Good PS Plus Lineup?

All in all, March 2026 features a pretty strong selection of games on PS Plus. Like February, PlayStation has opted to add four titles to the catalog rather than the usual three, which makes this lineup considerably better. All of the games coming to PS Plus are also from very different genres, which ensures that there should be something for all types of gamers to find enjoyable.

In terms of new releases, though, most of the PlayStation games heading to PS Plus are relatively old. The newest game of the bunch is PGA Tour 2K25, which launched roughly one year ago. All of the other games in this group are multiple years old, though, which means that PS Plus members may have already played some of these titles previously.

For those who have been interested in checking out The Elder Scrolls Online, the addition of this Gold Road bundle is a particularly great one. This collection grants access to all biomes and quests within the game, which makes it the perfect opportunity to dive into ESO for the first time. Given how expensive this collection normally is, it’s likely the biggest highlight on PS Plus in the month of March.

