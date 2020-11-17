PS5 Rest Mode Reports Indicate Problems With the Feature

A new report warns of putting the PlayStation 5 console in rest mode lest players face technical issues. Since first releasing, PlayStation users have been reporting various issues with the PS5, which like the Xbox Series X hasn’t had the smoothest launch. In some instances, the PS5 has apparently been freezing on players while they play some of the console’s launch games, like Demon’s Souls, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and Marvel’ Spider-Man: Miles Morales. For now, it remains unclear how prevalent this issue or what’s causing it, but apparently it’s not the only freezing issue inflicting the piece of new next-gen hardware as rest mode also seemingly has a big problem.

Over on a “PS5 Help Thread” on Reddit, multiple users have been reporting issues with putting their PS5 consoles in rest mode, with most citing an issue when specifically putting the console in rest mode while running a game. Meanwhile, Giant Bomb’s Jeff Gerstmann also recently reported the same issue, noting it happened a few times while running Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered.

On popular video game forum Reset Era, one user added to all of this noting that a GameStop employee warned them about putting the console in rest mode, though it’s unclear if this is because GameStop has been tipped off by Sony about the issue or because this specific employee has been reading about issues with rest mode on the Internet like the rest of us have.

At the moment of publishing, we haven’t had any issue with putting our PS5 consoles in rest mode, but it seems like many have. Remove anonymous Reddit and Reset Era users from the equation, many members of the press and influencers have been having issues with the PS5 freezing, and a bulk of these issues stem around putting the console in rest mode.

Seems like putting a PS5 into rest mode while Spider-Man Remastered is running crashes the whole system, forcing that “repair your external drive” process when you start back up. At least that’s how it’s been for me the few times I’ve done that today. — Jeff Gerstmann (@jeffgerstmann) November 11, 2020

Sony has yet to officially comment on this reported issue of the PS5. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided. In the meantime, it may be wise to avoid rest mode for a bit.

