PS5 Restock at Amazon Is One of the Best Ever

A new restock of the PlayStation 5 transpired today at online retailer Amazon prior to the start of the holiday shopping season later this week. And while many PS5 restocks over the past year have been filled with frustration, misery, and annoyance, it seems like Amazon finally came through in the clutch today for a number of folks, making this one of the best sales that the console has ever seen.
Not long after Amazon opened up its new PS5 restock for Prime members today, social media began filling up with impressions from customers who were once again chasing down Sony’s next-gen console. Luckily, the responses this time around were ones of joy and excitement rather than depression. As a whole, a litany of people quickly reported that they were able to easily visit Amazon’s website and buy the PS5 without any issues whatsoever. Over the past year that the PS5 has been available, this has been one of the most fluid and accomodating restocks that we have ever seen.
Perhaps the most impressive part of this PS5 restock is that it stuck around for a bit, too. Rather than the hardware selling out in mere moments, many customers reported that they were still able to buy the console up to 10 minutes after the sale went live. Clearly, Amazon was sitting on a whole lot of PS5 units today and it felt like blessing those who were still searching for the platform in this busy holiday season.
