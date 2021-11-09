PS5 Restock at Walmart Continues to Be Messy

A new restock of the PlayStation 5 took place at Walmart this afternoon. Over the course of the past week, this is the third such restock of the Sony-developed hardware that has happened at the storefront. And while the previous two restocks were largely a disaster, today’s new purchasing opportunity seemed to go a bit better than normal, although it was still quite messy on many fronts.

Today’s new restock of the PS5 went live on the Walmart website this afternoon promptly at 3:00pm EDT. Within moments of the sale beginning, social media began to fill up with responses from customers who were trying to snag the platform in the midst of this busy holiday season. For the most part, many of the same problems that have transpired over the course of the past week happened once again. Namely, Walmart’s website immediately began to freeze up for a number of people who were trying to purchase the console.

Compared to the previous two drops, though, it did seem like more customers were able to pick up the PS5 today compared to normal. While these success stories were few and far between, some did mention on social media that they were able to beat the bots and finally snag a PS5 console for themselves. Unfortunately, those who lost out on this restock once again were far greater in number.

Did you try to buy the PS5 for yourself today at Walmart? And if so, how did your own experience go?

Keep reading onward if you would like to check out some of the reactions from other customers who attempted to purchase the PS5 today.

