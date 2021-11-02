New PS5 Restock at Walmart Is an Absolute Disaster

A new restock of the PlayStation 5 transpired at Walmart this afternoon. Like many other restocks that have taken place for the better part of the past year, it seems that many who are still looking to cop Sony’s current-generation console ran into numerous errors when trying to purchase the hardware. So much so, in fact, that some customers are calling this “the worst PS5 drop by far.”

As a whole, today’s new purchasing opportunity of the PS5 at Walmart led to numerous customers taking to social media to share their own experience with trying to buy the console. And while Walmart announced ahead of time that it would be releasing its stock at 4:00pm EDT today, the moment this time arrived, the retailer’s website became a complete mess. Some customers said that the PS5 sold out on their own pages within five seconds of the restock going live. Others weren’t able to add the console to their cart at all, while some got caught in a continuous loop of trying to verify that they were a human rather than a bot.

In a general sense, it seems like many resellers who continue to use bots are the reason behind the issues at Walmart. And while Walmart has some protections in place to prevent bots, well, it doesn’t seem like those protections are working all that well. Whether or not Walmart will be able to change this in the future remains to be seen, but for now, today’s PS5 restock definitely goes down as one of the worst we have ever seen.

Conversely, keep reading onward if you would like to see some of the reactions that some fans had with today’s PS5 restock.

Aaaaand It’s Gone

GONE IN EXACTLY 1 MINUTE FUCK WALMART #PS5 #PlayStation5 pic.twitter.com/bo0zptTnHK — Iced Coffee Is A Meal ☕ (@I_Am_Sal__) November 2, 2021

The Bots Keep Getting Through

https://twitter.com/carlchomko/status/1455626993047904258

Fix the Website!

https://twitter.com/admmikal/status/1455627015306973187

Prepared in Advance and Still No Luck

https://twitter.com/knowledgemedia/status/1455627044994392068

This Might Be the Worst Restock Ever

Well that was definitely the worst ps5 drop by far. Literally didn’t ever show it being available @Walmart just went from not available til 4 pm est to check availability — Thomas Washington, First Black CEO of Disney (@ThatTallEsquire) November 2, 2021

Come On, Walmart

Buying a PS5 Is Like Hunger Games

By the time I had to press & hold to verify I wasn’t a robot, it was sold out. I’m so sick of this hunger games bullshit tryna buy a ps5 🙄 @Sony @Walmart — sung’s bm (@naturallyy_niy) November 2, 2021

The Captcha Never Ends

What's the fucking point of Walmart + if I have to do the infinite Captcha and never allow me to buy a PS5. — Ignazio (@2ScrubForYou) November 2, 2021

No PS5, But at Least You Solved the Captcha

Well at least Walmart knows I'm a human by now…. — Scrubing (@Scrubings) November 2, 2021

The Robots Win Again