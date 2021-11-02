New PS5 Restock at Walmart Is an Absolute Disaster

A new restock of the PlayStation 5 transpired at Walmart this afternoon. Like many other restocks that have taken place for the better part of the past year, it seems that many who are still looking to cop Sony’s current-generation console ran into numerous errors when trying to purchase the hardware. So much so, in fact, that some customers are calling this “the worst PS5 drop by far.”
As a whole, today’s new purchasing opportunity of the PS5 at Walmart led to numerous customers taking to social media to share their own experience with trying to buy the console. And while Walmart announced ahead of time that it would be releasing its stock at 4:00pm EDT today, the moment this time arrived, the retailer’s website became a complete mess. Some customers said that the PS5 sold out on their own pages within five seconds of the restock going live. Others weren’t able to add the console to their cart at all, while some got caught in a continuous loop of trying to verify that they were a human rather than a bot.
In a general sense, it seems like many resellers who continue to use bots are the reason behind the issues at Walmart. And while Walmart has some protections in place to prevent bots, well, it doesn’t seem like those protections are working all that well. Whether or not Walmart will be able to change this in the future remains to be seen, but for now, today’s PS5 restock definitely goes down as one of the worst we have ever seen.
Did you try to snag a PS5 for yourself today at Walmart? If so, let me know about your own buying experience either down in the comments or on Twitter at @MooreMan12.
