New PS5 Restock at Walmart Is Yet Another Mess

For the second time this week, a new restock of the PlayStation 5 took place at the retail chain Walmart. The restock of the PS5 that transpired mere days ago at the storefront was labeled by some as being one of the “worst” since the console was released at the end of 2020. And while some had hoped that today’s be buying opportunity would prove to be a bit better, it seems that it has largely another bust once again.

Much like the sale that transpired earlier in the week, the main complaints that a number of customers had with today’s PS5 sale involved the Walmart website. Even though Walmart announced hours in advance that it would begin selling PS5 consoles this afternoon, once the restock actually happened, the website proceeded to crash, freeze, or just simply didn’t function for a number of people. As such, most people reported that they couldn’t even add the PS5 to their cart to begin the purchase in the first place.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In general, it sounds like Walmart continues to be one of the worst options as of late when it comes to buying the PS5. Although the store at one point had a more reliable sale process, the website that these PS5 restocks keep happening through almost always seems to have issues nowadays. As such, if you’re still hunting down the new video game hardware, maybe try pursuing restocks at other stores.

Did you try to snag the PS5 today at Walmart? And if so, what was your own purchasing process like? Let me know down in the comments or on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

You can also keep reading below if you’d like to see some of the reactions from some customers today with the new PS5 sale.

Those $5 Servers Working Overtime

https://twitter.com/xTakerRIPx/status/1456706341641334787

Simply Horrendous

https://twitter.com/senatemjjldr/status/1456706661033381889

What Is Wrong With This Website???

https://twitter.com/kristin_szawan/status/1456706744734867461

Frozen Screen of Death

https://twitter.com/KnightHero117/status/1456706879824875520

Stop With the Online Releases!!

https://twitter.com/Gigacide/status/1456706897827008524

At Least You Had Fun

https://twitter.com/StorlaKenneth/status/1456707014088876034

A Little Better But Not by Much

https://twitter.com/CameronRitz/status/1456707233497104389

Help Out a Loyal Customer!

https://twitter.com/whatsmyname1227/status/1456707425256542210

Do Better, Walmart

https://twitter.com/xNoOneAtAllx/status/1456707457716211715

Spot On