New PS5 Restock Announced for Walmart, But Not for Everyone

Today is Black Friday, which means a number of people around the globe have certainly started to scramble to acquire a PlayStation 5 before the holidays in the coming month. And while the PS5 is surely one of the hottest gifts of the 2021 holiday season, it seems like retailers will be trying their best to keep the platform in stock over the coming weeks. In fact, Walmart today announced that it will soon be holding a new restock of the PS5 to coincide with Cyber Monday.

Detailed today by Walmart, the retail giant announced that the latest round of sales for the PS5 will happen in just a few short days on Monday, November 29. This restock is set to specifically transpire at 9:00am PDT/12:00pm EDT and will also coincide with a new drop of the Xbox Series X as well. So if you have been on the hunt for either Microsoft or Sony’s latest video game console, this will be one of your best chances to purchase either piece of hardware in the coming week.

The big thing to note with this new PS5 restock at Walmart, however, is that it won’t be available to every customer. Instead, Walmart is releasing this new stock of the PS5 solely to those who are subscribed to the store’s Walmart+ service. If you’re not familiar with Walmart+, this is a subscription service where the storefront gives subscribers access to certain deals and sales that everyday customers will never get. In this case, Walmart is putting the PS5 behind this paywall, which is something that it has done a couple of other times in the past.

The silver lining with this situation is that Walmart + isn’t that costly and will only set you back $12.95 for a single month. You can learn more about the service if you’re interested by visiting this page. Conversely, if you already are subscribed, you can expect the Standard Version of the PS5 to appear right here next Monday on Walmart’s site when the restock begins. And as for the Digital Edition, you can look to buy it right here.

Are you going to attempt to cop a PS5 for yourself in this new restock at Walmart next week?