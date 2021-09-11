New PS5 Model Runs Better Thanks to Upgrade

According to new testing, the new PS5 model actually runs better than the launch model, contrary to recent reports. Last month, Sony made a change to the PS5, and in the process removed the heatsink of the launch model and replaced it with a smaller heatsink, leading many to believe the new model was a downgrade from the launch model. However, the aforementioned testing suggests otherwise. Not only has a downgrade not occurred, but the test results actually show an improvement in temperature regulation.

The test comes the way of YouTube channel Hardware Busters International and German website Igorslab, and it’s pretty extensive and conclusive. As you would expect, there isn’t much difference between the cooling of the launch model and the new model, however, there are slight differences, many of which favor the latter.

Below, you can check out the test and its findings for yourself:

For now, there’s a lot of conflicting information out there about the new PS5 model, but this seems to be the most extensive test yet. That said, for now, take it with a grain of salt until more testing is provided. And of course, if you’re worried you’re missing out, don’t be, as the improvements are marginal in the grand scheme of things. What’s more important to your PS5 running cool is taking proper care of it and ensuring dust doesn’t collect on the fans. Most PS4 consoles that run very loudly run loudly because of dust accumulation.

At the moment of publishing, Sony hasn’t said a word about the new PS5 model and the changes it makes to cooling. At this point, it’s unlikely it will, but if it does provide any type of official information, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

