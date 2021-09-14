PlayStation has announced that the second major PlayStation 5 system software update is set to launch tomorrow, September 15th. And if you are a member of the PS5 system software beta program, the list of upcoming enhancements and changes should look incredibly familiar as it would appear that a whole bunch of the July beta’s changes will be making the jump to the official release.

More specifically, the new PS5 system software update is set to include 3D audio support for built-in TV speakers, official support for M.2 SSD storage expansion, PS Remote Play and PS App improvements, PS5 UX enhancements, and more. According to the full details over in the official PlayStation blog post, it should be a rather beefy improvement.

PS5's next major system software update lands tomorrow. UX enhancements, 3D audio for built-in TV speakers, M.2 SSD storage expansion, and more: https://t.co/AXYrlnyGkI



Plus, new features on the way for PS App, PS Remote Play app, and PS4 pic.twitter.com/SHwkOWIhfS — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 14, 2021

In general, the most exciting updates included in the second major PS5 system software update were already known based on the beta program. The Game Library, for example, will now explicitly differentiate between installed versions of video games that have both PS4 and PS5 versions, and the tile for the games will indicate exactly which platform the game is for in order to avoid further confusion.

The other major inclusion, as noted previously, is official support for M.2 SSD storage expansion. This is notably a bit tricky and has certain requirements, but installing M.2 SSD storage into the PlayStation 5 can significantly increase the capacity of a PS5. “Once installed in the PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition console, M.2 SSD storage can be used to download, copy, and launch PS5 and PS4 games, as well as media apps,” the official blog post reads in part. “You can play PS5 and PS4 games directly from M.2 SSD storage and freely move games between storage options.”

As noted above, the new PlayStation 5 system software update is scheduled to release tomorrow, September 15th. The PlayStation 5 itself is now available with the version containing a disc drive running $499 while the all-digital console costs $399, assuming that you can find either of them in stock at one of the various retailers that seem to add more haphazardly every so often. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation 5 right here.

What do you make of the new PS5 update? Are you excited about any of the new features that the update will include?