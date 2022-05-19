New PS5 Restock at Walmart Announced 2 Weeks Early

✖

A new restock of the PlayStation 5 has been announced by Walmart a full two weeks ahead of time. Since the PS5 first launched at the end of 2020, we've become accustomed to retailers just releasing their stock at any given moment more often than not. And while this hasn't always been true, here in 2022, it seems like there have continued to be quite a high number of random PS5 restocks. Fortunately, if you're someone who is still on the hunt for a PS5, you now have plenty of time to prepare in advance for this new sale at Walmart.

It was revealed on Walmart's website recently that the retail chain will be holding its next major sale of the PS5 on Thursday, June 2. This restock is specifically said to be going live at 3:00pm ET/12:00pm PT and will only be available for Walmart+ members. If you're not familiar with this program, basically, it's a subscription service that Walmart offers that will occasionally give customers access to certain deals or exclusive sales. This time around, that exclusive offer just happens to involve the PS5.

News: Another Walmart+ Only Event is Coming June 2nd at 3PM ET. PS5 Page has the info, but might not be in the actual event. https://t.co/Dv4dZi4mt6 pic.twitter.com/OaebfMVhYI — Cheap Ass Gamer (@videogamedeals) May 18, 2022

The reason why this is a really big deal isn't only because Walmart is announcing this PS5 restock in advance, but also because sales like this in the past have worked out quite well. A number of customers have reported in the past that these Walmart+ exclusive PS5 sales are often the best opportunities to buy the PlayStation console. Because the restock is only available to those subscribed to Walmart+, it prevents the stock from being scooped up by bots and resellers. While there's no guarantee whatsoever that you'll be able to land a console for yourself in this restock, it might be one that you should strongly consider if you're trying to buy the PS5.

Are you going to look to purchase the PS5 for yourself in this upcoming restock at Walmart? Let me know your own thoughts either down in the comments or you can reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.