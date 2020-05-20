PS5 Reveal Event Possibly Delayed

✖

The PlayStation 5 reveal date is reportedly moving. As you may know, a previous report suggested the PS5 reveal event is poised to go down on June 4, which is only a few weeks away. However, it looks like this date may have moved. The initial report came the way of Venture Beat's Jeff Grub, a prominent industry insider considered reliable by many. However, the journalist has since issued a revision, noting the event is moving. That's the bad news. The good news is that it's apparently only moving a few days.

Grub issued the revision via Twitter, and unfortunately, he didn't disclose any further details. He noted the delay is a matter of days, not weeks, and changed the date in his events calendar from June 4 to "early June."

Of course "early June" is a bit vague, but it does suggest it will happen before the halfway point of the month. In other words, it should still be going down within the first two weeks of June.

I wrote about the Summer Game Mess and updated the calendar.

June 4 PS5 event is moving (probably to eff me), but it's a matter of days not weeks.

Xboxing Day is still same week.

These things change. https://t.co/MDkP3r8rkp pic.twitter.com/FwUc8NyFVi — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) May 18, 2020

As always, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt. Not only is everything here unofficial, but as you can see, it's also subject to change. This is always the case, but it's especially relevant now with the coronavirus pandemic still disrupting society. That said, for what it's worth, everything here loosely lines up with what I've heard as well.

At the moment of publishing, Sony Interactive Entertainment has not commented on this latest unofficial claim, and it's unlikely it will.

The PlayStation 5 is set to release worldwide sometime this holiday season. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, all other types of coverage on the next-gen console, be sure to take a quick gander at all of our past and most recent articles covering the PS5 and everything related to it by clicking right here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.