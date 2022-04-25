As previously announced, the PlayStation 5 is set to get Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support in an upcoming update, and while that timeline had initially been "in the coming months" it would appear that it is now shortened to "this week." The PS5 system update itself will start rolling out globally over the next couple of days, but individual games will also need to receive updates to support it. Results will likely vary based on what TV exactly is being used as well as specific visual modes in games, but generally, VRR will sync the refresh rate on the system to the display and will offer less input lag and smoother graphics.

"Today, we're excited to announce that Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support will start rolling out globally to PS5 players this week," states PlayStation's Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President, Platform Experience, as part of the announcement. "On HDMI 2.1 VRR-compatible TVs and PC monitors, VRR dynamically syncs the refresh rate of the display to the PS5 console's graphical output. This enhances visual performance for PS5 games by minimizing or eliminating visual artifacts, such as frame pacing issues and screen tearing. Gameplay in many PS5 titles feels smoother as scenes render seamlessly, graphics look crisper, and input lag is reduced. Previously released PS5 games can be fully optimized for VRR through a game patch and future games may include VRR support at launch."

Variable Refresh Rate support starts rolling out globally to PS5 players this week. Full details: https://t.co/8e4kbCH7Td pic.twitter.com/pIHiq7HEuO — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 25, 2022

According to the announcement, the PS5 versions of the following video games will receive patches in the coming weeks to enable VRR support, though it is not a full list of titles set to add VRR support:

Astro's Playroom

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Destiny 2

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

DIRT 5

Godfall

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Tribes of Midgard

As noted above, VRR support is set to begin rolling out globally for the PlayStation 5 this week. The PlayStation 5 itself is now available with the version containing a disc drive running $499 while the all-digital console costs $399, assuming you can find either of them in stock. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation 5 right here.

Are you looking forward to the PS5's VRR update? Are there any features you would love to see the PS5 get in the future? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!