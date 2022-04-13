New PS5 System Software Update Released

PlayStation has released a new system software update for the PlayStation 5, Version: 22.01-05.02.00. Compared to the PS5 system software update in late March, this latest one appears to be a relatively minor one that “improves system performance” and nothing else. Additionally, while it had previously been noted that a PS5 system software update in 2022 would add Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), it does not appear that it was included in this specific system software update.

“We’re also pleased to share that Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) is planned to release on PS5 in the coming months,” stated Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President, Platform Experience, in late March. “On HDMI 2.1-compatible TVs and PC monitors, VRR dynamically syncs the refresh rate of the display to the PS5 console’s graphical output. This enhances visual performance for PS5 games by minimizing or eliminating visual artifacts, such as frame pacing issues and screen tearing. Gameplay in many PS5 titles feels smoother as scenes render instantly, graphics look crisper, and input lag is reduced. Previously released PS5 games can be fully optimized for VRR through a game patch and future games may include VRR support at launch.”

While PlayStation Network and PlayStation Plus experienced issues following the previous system software updates for the PS5 and PS4, it seems unlikely that history will repeat itself today given the relatively minor update. After all, the patch notes in full for PS5’s Version: 22.01-05.02.00 system software update are as follows: “This system software update improves system performance.”

As noted above, the new PlayStation 5 version 22.01-05.02.00 system software update is now available, and likely will have automatically installed in the night for most folks. The PlayStation 5 itself is now available with the version containing a disc drive running $499 while the all-digital console costs $399, assuming you can find either of them in stock. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation 5 right here.

