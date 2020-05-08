Xbox Series X "Exclusive" Is Actually Coming to PS5

✖

Yesterday, Bandai Namco revealed a new Xbox Series X and Xbox One game, dubbed Scarlet Nexus. At the time of reveal, it was believed the new anime action game was exclusive to Xbox platforms, or at least a timed exclusive for the pair of Xbox consoles. Turns out this isn't true though. Today, Bandai Namco clarified that Scarlet Nexus is not only coming to PS5, but PS4 and PC as well.

At the time, this seemed not only like a big get for Xbox, but an unexpected one. After all, these types of character action games with anime-inspired visuals are typically at home on PlayStation consoles. In fact, over the years, many games of this ilk have skipped Xbox platforms altogether. In other words, while this isn't as big of a win for Xbox as previously thought, it's still a positive for the Xbox brand and its gamers who enjoy games of this variety.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear when the cross-gen game from former developers on the "Tales of" series will release, but we do know it will cost $60 and support Smart Delivery on Xbox. In other words, if you buy the game on Xbox One, you will unlock a copy of it on Xbox Series X when you make the jump from current-gen to next-gen.

Beyond this, Bandai Namco has also confirmed that there are currently no online elements to the game, but suggests this could change. Meanwhile, it also confirmed today the title will not support co-op in any form.

Scarlet Nexus is in development for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of any additional platforms.

Below, you can read more about the game:

"Take on the role of Yuito Sumeragi, a new recruit to the OSF aiming to become an elite psionic like the one who saved him as a child," reads an official pitch of the game. "Armed with a talent in psycho-kinesis, explore the futuristic city of New Himuka and uncover the mysteries of a Brain Punk future caught between technology and psychic abilities in Scarlet Nexus."

