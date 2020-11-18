Bud Light Unveils New Console to Compete With PS5 and Xbox Series X

✖

Bud Light has unveiled a new console to compete with the PS5 and Xbox Series X and it actually plays games. The PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S released last week, bringing the next-generation of gaming to PlayStation and Xbox players for $300 to $500. That said, all three consoles -- and especially the PS5 -- have been incredibly hard to obtain, and it looks like this will remain true through Black Friday, Christmas, and the New Year. Thankfully though, if you can't get your hands on these next-gen machines, you do have more options.

Bud Light has revealed the BL6, "the world's first-ever self-cooling six-pack that also plays video games." According to Bud Light, it's equal parts koozie, console, and projector, and the best way yet to play Tekken 7.

It's essentially a "high-powered gaming PC" with a built-in projector that also serves as a koozie and comes with the following six games pre-loaded: Tekken 7, SoulCalibur VI, Flashlight: Freeze Tag, RBI Baseball 20, Broforce, and an original game from Bud Light called "Six Puck," which is a twist on air hockey. And you can play these games wherever, courtesy of the 720p ASUS projector built within.

Bud Light has officially won the console wars. Introducing the BL6: the coolest* console ever. pic.twitter.com/4y6VPwRpPv — Bud Light (@budlight) November 17, 2020

The catch is the Bud Light machine will be harder to get than the aforementioned trio of consoles. Right now, it's only available via auction and via ShopBeerGear.com, where the current high bid, at the moment of publishing, is a whopping $10,000.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how limited supply is, but we do know that all proceeds will be matched by the Bud Light team and donated to the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation. What we also know is this promotion is only available until November 20, after this, the auction will end, and your chance to be the proud owner of the BL6 will vanish.

