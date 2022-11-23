PS6 Release Date Seemingly Leaked by Official Documents

The PS6 release date, or at least its release window, has seemingly been leaked in new official documents, thanks to the ongoing drama involving Xbox's acquisition of Activision-Blizzard. Ever since Xbox announced it was acquiring the makers of Call of Duty, Overwatch, Diablo, World of Warcraft, Crash Bandicoot, and more for $68.7 billion, PlayStation has been speaking with regulators around the world to try and get the deal struck down. The latest development in this ongoing saga involves the Competition and Markets Authority in the UK which is investigating the deal. As you may know, the CMA has some concerns over the deal, particularly with Microsoft gaining ownership over Call of Duty.

At this point recapping the entire saga and predicting where it may go would require hours of reading. What you need to know is that in documents filed by Sony for the purpose of the case it has seemingly confirmed that its PS6 won't be out until at least 2028.

"Microsoft has offered to continue making Activision's games available on PlayStation only until 2027... By the time SIE launched the next generation of its PlayStation console (which is likely to occur around [redacted]), it would have lost access to Call of Duty and other Activision titles, making it extremely vulnerable to consumer switching and subsequent degradation in its competitiveness," reads PlayStation's argument. "Even assuming that SIE had the ability and resources to develop a similarly successful franchise to Call of Duty, it would take many, many years and billions of dollars to create a challenger to Call of Duty – and the example of EA's Battlefield shows that any such efforts would more than likely be unsuccessful."

As you can see, PlayStation confirms its console won't be out before the holiday of 2027. Meanwhile, the other language of the argument combined with historical data about how long console generations are suggests the PS6 will be out in 2028 or possibly 2029. It could be out even later, but it apparently won't be out sooner.

PlayStation has yet to comment on this statement nor the speculation it has created, If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more PlayStation coverage, click here.

H/T, VGC.