PSN on PS4 and PS5 Is Experiencing Issues

PlayStation Network, also known as PSN, is experiencing issues on PS4 and PS5. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how widespread the issue is, but the official PSN Service Status page has confirmed there are issues, however, it doesn't appear to be with PlayStation Network itself, or at least the PSN Service Status page doesn't think it's anything on PlayStation's end.

"PlayStation Network services are up and running, but there are external, Internet-wide issues that might affect your experience," reads an alert on the aforementioned page. "Once these external issues are resolved, you should have no problem connecting to PlayStation Network."

At the moment of publishing, this statement hasn't been confirmed, but we do know it's not just the PSN that is having problems. Large chunks of the Internet are currently down due to a DNS issue. As a result, other related services and servers for the likes of Steam, Epic Games, Call of Duty, and EA are all down as well.

Unfortunately, right now, it's unclear when these problems will be resolved.

The Epic Games Store/Launcher is currently impacted by a broader internet issue affecting a range of online services. We'll provide an update when players are able to use the Store/Launcher as normal. — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) July 22, 2021

We're aware of an issue impacting your ability to reach us right now. You may have trouble connecting to online services or contacting EA Help for support. We're working to get things back up as soon as possible, stay tuned here for updates. — EA Help (@EAHelp) July 22, 2021

Fortnite is currently impacted by a broader internet issue affecting a range of online services. We'll provide an update when players are able to jump in as normal. pic.twitter.com/TPstLv9REm — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) July 22, 2021

As always, we will be sure to keep you updated as the situation evolves and as we learn more. If these issues are impacting you, the only thing you'll be able to do on your PS4 and PS5 is mess around in the console settings or play single-player games offline. If PSN is down, it means all access to online games and online features and functions are inaccessible.