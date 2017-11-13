PUBG Cheaters Are Upset After Being Matched With Other Cheaters

It’s the circle of life … er, circle of cheaters. After the team has announced that they are taking drastic measures against those who opt to cheat in the multiplayer battle royale game, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), it seems that they are taking a more karmic approach to handling these bad seeds.

In a Reddit thread for the popular royale game, many players are throwing a fit over what seems to be a just move. Known cheaters are being matched up with other cheaters and then claiming that they aren’t enjoying the game experience because of the unfair advantage hacking provides. Huh. Imagine that …

The players themselves have absolutely zero shame with admitting the fact either, one even straight up talks about the aimbots he uses in-game, “after finishing my new aimbot yesterday, I tried making some fun by winning a game with a crossbow and another with a pistol. Later I found my matching time was significantly longer than before.”

One Redditor summed it up pretty nicely in response to the cheater on cheater war:

“We will never know as there is no way bluehole will confirm/deny this for obvious reasons.

It’s possible they’re being placed in a “cheater queue” instead of simply being banned because their account has been flagged as suspicious. They may remain there while the account is under review.

Or bluehole is having a great time f**king with the cheaters. I’m fine with it either way. :)”

For those unaware of what PUBG even is:

“PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is a last-man-standing shooter being developed with community feedback. Starting with nothing, players must fight to locate weapons and supplies in a battle to be the lone survivor. This realistic, high tension game is set on a massive 8×8 km island with a level of detail that showcases Unreal Engine 4’s capabilities.”

With weapons mostly of the fire arm capacity, this multiplayer experience becomes incredibly unbalanced when players begin using hacks like aim-bots – which essentially means the player has no skill on their own to rely on so they instead have to use outside help to land a kill.

Grab the popcorn, because PUBG just got a lot more interesting.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is currently available on PC as an Early Access title, with an Xbox One release slated for December 12th. Grab a pan and put down the aim-bot for pure battle royale fun.