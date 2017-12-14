How To Improve Performance In PUBG On Xbox One

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds came out for Xbox One just a couple of days ago, and while most fans are excited to be able to play the PC hit on a console, there are some that feel the port isn’t quite as hot as it could’ve been.

As you can see from this technical test of the game, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has some known issues on the Xbox One/Xbox One X front, namely with some details and frame rate. The game currently is in Game Preview mode, but it’s being marketed as a full release, so some fans feel that they have a legitimate reason to be upset.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, a few crafty gamers over at Reddit have managed to find a slight solution to the problem that remedies some of the game’s issues, and it’s simply by unchecking one particular option in settings.

According to the information, players simply need to go into the console’s Settings tab, and then look up Preferences. From there, they need to go to Broadcast and Captures, and then simply uncheck “Allow Broadcast and Captures.”

Battlegrounds has been known for taking up a good chunk of online power to run – after all, it’s an online game where you hunt down the competition – so this would kind of make sense. It’s unknown just how much of an effect it’ll have with online streamers once you turn the option off, but at least it’s a step in the right direction.

Considering that PUBG is in Game Preview, there’s a good chance that Bluehole and Microsoft are already hard at work on another solution to the problem that doesn’t require the shutting off of the “Allow Broadcast and Captures” option. For now, though, this seems to be the only main way around the problem – but it’s an effective solution, at the very least.

We’ll keep you informed if Microsoft releases a new patch for the game to increase performance. In the meantime, you might want to check YouTube and Twitch streams to check on performance before you plunk down cash on a copy of the game.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is available on Xbox One, and is also available on Steam Early Access on PC.