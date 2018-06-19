PUBG Goes on Sale for the First Time

PUBG Corp. announced an impressive milestone for worldwide players today while discounting PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds on Steam for the first time ever.

With how much the battle royale game’s been talked about in the past, it’s not hard to believe the stats shared by the company in a Steam post that detailed the most recent milestone accomplishments. As of June 19, PUBG has sold over 50 million units worldwide and has accumulated even more players, many of which play every day.

“Today we’ve got a very big announcement: With Xbox and PC sales combined, PUBG has now sold over 50 million units worldwide,” the PUBG announcement on Steam said. “With PUBG Mobile included, there are now over 400 million registered PUBG players worldwide. Over 87 million people play PUBG every day across all our platforms.”

Thank you to our more than 400 million players worldwide across PC, Xbox, and Mobile. In honor of this milestone, PUBG on Steam is now on sale at a discount for the first time ever. More info: https://t.co/ZhbhOs1TGf PUBG on Steam: https://t.co/ikoUcZ6TI3 pic.twitter.com/JwOa3zdz3O — PLAY BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBG) June 19, 2018

The bigger news here for those who haven’t played PUBG yet or are on the fence about purchasing it is that the game is finally going on sale. In the whole time that PUBG has been scoring headlines and adding players to the growing worldwide count, it’s never once been on sale on Steam. That all changes today though with PUBG Corp. announcing that the game’s going on sale for the first time with the price dropping to just $19.99.

“To celebrate these new milestones, we’re putting PUBG on sale on Steam from June 19th (later today!) through July 5th. If you want to pick up the game for the first time or gift it to a friend, you’ll be able to grab it for just $19.99 (33.33% off the normal price).”

As the announcement pointed out, this is also the perfect time to get some friends in on the battle royale game so that you can round out your squad numbers and drop into the game with a full team. For a discount compared to the normal price, you can send this game to a friend as a not-so-subtle hint that you’d like some more people to play PUBG with.

The PUBG sale is now live, so you can get the game at the discounted price by heading to the game’s Steam page and purchasing it there.