Rage 2 Teaser Trailer Leaks

#Rage2 trailer popped up again as a pre-roll ad. Got a video this time, missed the very first second cuz the PS4 can’t rewind an ad back to the beginning. Reposting here for extra visibility in the main thread, and I don’t want anyone to think I’m jerking chains here. pic.twitter.com/f0WB6oI3tj — Austin C. (@Dizkriminated) May 14, 2018

A short teaser trailer for Rage 2 has leaked online. While Bethesda has been steadily hinting that we would see a Rage 2 announcement today, an ad for the game leaked a little earlier than originally intended. Most of the YouTube links have been pulled down by Bethesda, but a few recordings still survive ahead of the official reveal. Check out the teaser above.

It really doesn’t give us much. We don’t see any actual gameplay, and for that matter, we don’t even get to see any of the in-game CG or cut-scenes. The colorful, lighthearted tone conveyed through the visuals and through the use of Andrew WK’s ‘Ready to Die’ has many players wondering just how like the original game Rage 2 can be. Players of the first game are saying that this almost looks like a parody of the first game, and that it looks more Borderlands inspired instead of Rage inspired.

Needless to say, we still have a lot to learn, because that video didn’t give us any information. It’s a teaser in the truest sense of the word, but it’s really all we needed to confirm that the now-infamous Walmart leak could be accurate. If that’s the case, then we have so many incredible game reveals to look forward to during E3.

If you’re living under a rock, then you may have missed the Walmart leak. The gist is this: Walmart’s Canadian website uploaded a huge batch of video game listings last week out of the blue, and it contained many games that have not been revealed or even announced yet.

A new Splinter Cell, the next Gears of War, Forza, Borderlands, Final Fantasy VII Remake… There were so many exciting games on that list, and by far one of the most random was Rage 2. The inclusion of a Rage sequel had many doubting the listing’s accuracy, but here we are. Rage 2 has been confirmed, and now we’re looking at that list with newfound appreciation.

Obviously we expect most of those games to be revealed during E3, though we wouldn’t count out a surprise reveal or two before the show. Otherwise, we can always count on a few more leaks, so stay tuned!