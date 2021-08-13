Rainbow Six Extraction Leak Reveals Cash Shop and Cosmetics

✖

Rainbow Six Extraction is still a few months away, but a new leak has revealed multiple details about the game's shop and cosmetics. This information was obtained by Bigfry on YouTube from a build provided to him by a QA tester on the game. Players will use REACT Credits to purchase skins and bundles. Headgear, uniforms, weapons skins, charms, and REACT Tech will all be available through the shop, and there will apparently be a lot of options from the start. Players will have the ability to unlock skins through normal gameplay, but as Bigfry points out, some of the unlockables look less than impressive.

A link to the YouTube video can be found in the Tweet embedded below. Bigfry's comments on the game's cosmetics can be found around the 4:00 mark.

NEW VIDEO BIG Rainbow Six Extraction Leak - First look at Cash Shop and Skinshttps://t.co/ua4OGr5qnL pic.twitter.com/ypK2qpFzL0 — Bigfry🍟 (@BigfryTV) August 9, 2021

In the video, a lot of skins can be seen! There are skins inspired by Kamen Rider, G.I. Joe figures, dragons, and a whole lot more. It's clear that Ubisoft is adding some really vibrant options. This is a pretty big leak, and it offers a close look at what seems to be a near complete version of Rainbow Six Extraction.

Unfortunately, Bigfry didn't have much good to say about the game, so far! The QA tester that provided this build was apparently unhappy with the state of the game, and Bigfry seems equally unimpressed. The YouTuber particularly took issue with the heavy focus on monetization, as well as the reuse of assets from Rainbow Six Siege. Fortunately, Rainbow Six Extraction is still a few months away, so there's still time for Ubisoft to make changes that could result in a better product.

Rainbow Six Extraction is set to release next year on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

