New Rainbow Six Extraction Gameplay Revealed

✖

Following the official reveal of Rainbow Six Quarantine’s new name and its release date, Ubisoft showed off the first official gameplay from Rainbow Six Extraction. The reveal came in the form of a deep dive containing over seven minutes of gameplay and commentary from the developers along with some more information on the title that features the cast of Operators from Rainbow Six Siege.

The gameplay from Resident Evil Extraction can be seen below for those who might’ve missed the leaked footage from earlier in the year or those who just want to see it from an official source. It shows different Operators from Rainbow Six Siege engaging in a much different sort of fight than simply facing off against other Operators.

Over on the Ubisoft site, more information was shared about Rainbow Six Extraction. The game features a roster of 18 different Rainbow Six Siege Operators who’ll again have their own tools and gadgets to face off with the “Archæans” threat.

“Rainbow Six Extraction, formerly known as Rainbow Six Quarantine, made its gameplay debut during today’s Ubisoft Forward, giving a taste of what to expect when the game launches on September 16,” With development being led by Ubisoft Montreal, Rainbow Six Extraction is a PvE co-op experience where you and up to two other players can form a squad composed of Rainbow Six Operators who have joined Ash, Mira, and Thermite to form the Rainbow Exogenous Analysis and Containment Team (REACT).”

If you’re purchasing Rainbow Six Extraction and already own Rainbow Six Siege, you’ll have all of the Operators in the new game waiting for you.

Take on the lethal and evolving Archaen threat in Rainbow Six Extraction. New gear, new abilities, new strategy. Team up with friends in 3 player co-op, and work together to overcome Rainbow Six’s most dangerous enemy to date.#WhosGotYouR6 — Rainbow Six Extraction (@R6Extraction) June 12, 2021

“If you already own Rainbow Six Siege and purchase Rainbow Six Extraction, its entire roster of 18 Operators will be unlocked for you in Rainbow Six Siege, along with a United Front cosmetic bundle for both games,” Ubisoft said about the new game.

Rainbow Six Extraction is scheduled to release on September 16th for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, the Ubisoft Store on Windows PC, and Stadia and will also be included in the Ubisoft+ service.