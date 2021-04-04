Rainbow Six Quarantine New Gameplay Footage Leaks

✖

New gameplay footage from Rainbow Six Quarantine (or perhaps Parasite) has seemingly leaked from Ubisoft once again. In the wake of numerous reports that a technical test for the game is going to be happening soon, it looks as though some footage from that testing period has now come about. Unfortunately, further details on when the technical test will actually be happening for the general public didn't come with this leak.

The gameplay footage, which you can watch on YouTube right here, shows off about five minutes of Rainbow Six Quarantine in total. Most of the gameplay is relatively straightforward and gives us a better idea of the weapons, enemies, and maps that will be appearing within the final release. However, this new footage does happen to give us some brief new footage of the loadout menus and other items that players will be able to equip, which isn't something that we had seen before.

As mentioned, this actually isn't the first time that gameplay for Rainbow Six Quarantine has leaked. Just a few weeks ago, some more extensive footage from the shooter also hit the internet, making it the first time we had seen the game in action. Today's newest footage generally shows us more of what we have seen in the past, although the footage as a whole is still more than what Ubisoft has publicly opted to share at the moment.

It's worth stressing that there is a very good chance Ubisoft will try to quickly take down this gameplay footage from YouTube. The previous footage that hit the internet was delisted pretty fast. So with that in mind, if you want to watch this new gameplay video for yourself, you better do so sooner rather than later.

Considering how often gameplay for Rainbow Six Quarantine continues to leak, it stands to reason that Ubisoft will be sharing some official new details of some sort in the near future. Until that time, all we know with certainty is that the game is planned to release later this year on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.

What do you think of this new gameplay footage from Rainbow Six Quarantine? Be sure to share your thoughts with me either down in the comments or on Twitter at @MooreMan12.