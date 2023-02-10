Michael B. Jordan's Rainbow Six Movie Finds Writers

It appears that the Rainbow Six movie is full steam ahead now as it has found its writers. The Tom Clancy novels are some of the most widely adapted books out there. Not only have countless movies and TV shows been made based on the author's novels, but they were also adapted for video games with the Rainbow Six and Splinter Cell series. The games have been a huge success and ultimately allowed Tom Clancy's name to become a label/brand for a variety of original Ubisoft titles like The Division. Although Clancy's novels are fairly old, the franchises have been allowed to stay relevant due to the games, which has given Paramount the confidence to greenlight a Rainbow Six movie.

It's unclear how close the Rainbow Six movie will be to the games, though it seems likely it'll pull more from the novels. The upcoming film will be directed by John Wick and Ghost of Tsushima director Chad Stahelski with Michael B. Jordan reprising the role of his character from Without Remorse. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Daniel Fajemisin-Duncan and Marlon Smith have been tapped to pen the script for the Rainbow Six movie. The duo are responsible for some gritty TV shows such as Run. They don't have many super mainstream credits to their name, so this will likely be their biggest project to date. Thankfully, as an adaptation, there is a lot to pull from both via the games and the books.

As of right now, we have no idea when Rainbow Six will be released. The project was just recently confirmed and the new addition of writers means that it will likely be a couple of years before it materializes. It's unclear if they've been working on the script for a while or if they were hired after the project was announced, but it does seem like the movie has momentum behind it.

