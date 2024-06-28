Warner Bros. Unveils Release Date for Next MonsterVerse Movie

It should come as no surprise that the MonsterVerse is continuing thanks to the success of its latest entry, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The crossover sequel rose to new heights and became one of the most profitable films in the kaiju universe's history as the king of the monsters and Skull Island's ruler tackled bizarre new threats. Also, the MonsterVerse saw success with Apple TV+'s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, a series that was renewed for a second season following its critically acclaimed debut. Now, Warner Bros Discovery has confirmed when kaiju fans can expect to see the MonsterVerse return to the silver screen.

The next Godzilla x Kong movie might not have a working title as of the writing of this article, but it has already confirmed its writer and director. The creator helming the script is Dave Callaham, who has experience tackling a handful of science fiction hits. Callaham was responsible for the likes of Shang-Chi: Legend of The Ten Rings, Spider-Man: Across The SpiderVerse, Mortal Kombat, and Zombieland: Double Tap. In the director's chair for the next film will be Grant Sputore, the director of I Am Mother. Unfortunately, due to scheduling conflicts, the director of Godzilla Vs. Kong and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Adam Wingard, was unable to return.

(Photo: Legendary Pictures)

Godzilla x Kong 3's Release Date

According to a new report from Deadline, the next movie in the MonsterVerse will hit theaters on March 26th, 2027. While Godzilla Vs. Kong was released on MAX alongside its theatrical release, the same couldn't be said for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire as it was strictly released in theaters at first. It's a safe bet that the upcoming movie will be taking a cue from its predecessor rather than the movie that kicking off the crossover series.

When last we left Godzilla and Kong, they were able to defeat their dangerous doppelgangers, Shimo and Skar King. Thanks to their victory, Kong was able to become the king of a new race of primates in the Hollow Earth while Godzilla would go on to earn a much-needed rest. While nothing has been revealed about the third film's plot, there are plenty of kaiju that have yet to be re-imagined for the MonsterVerse from Godzilla's history.

Want to learn all the details about the upcoming return of the MonsterVerse? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for the latest updates on Godzilla, Kong, and the other Titans.

Via Deadline