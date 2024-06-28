Agatha All Along: First Look at Marvel's WandaVision Spinoff Show Revealed

Agatha All Along just gave fans their first look at Kathryn Hahn's coven in the new Disney+ series. Empire Magazine has an official photo of the WandaVision spinoff as the next Marvel Studios TV show is still months away. Showrunner Jac Schaeffercalls the motley crew "a disparate, mixed bag of witches." Why is Agatha Harkness working with all of these random magic-users? Well, she needs help with something. Hence, the massive blue glowing door they're opening in the new photo. Some of the MCU newcomers include Patti LuPone as Lila, Ali Ahn as Alice, Sasheer Zamata as Jennifer and Debra Jo Rupp, back from WandaVision fame, as Sharon. Schaeffer also teased a bit of an evolution from Elizabeth Olsen's time in Westview for the new series.

"[Where] WandaVision played with the form of classic TV sitcoms, [here] we do a lot of playing with what the assumptions about witches are," Schaeffer told the outlet. "Like, what are the shorthand visuals for witches?"

(Photo: Hahn's Agatha joined by Patti LuPone's Lilia, Sasheer Zamata's Jennifer, Debra Jo Rupp's Sharon, and Ali Ahn's Alice. - Marvel Entertainment/Empire Magazine)

"What they have in common is that they're covenless witches," Schaeffer added. "Witches are defined by deception, treachery, villainy and selfishness. What do you do when you have a group of witches who [demonstrate] those notions and you need them to work together?"

What To Expect From Agatha All Along

(Photo: Agatha during the final battle in WandaVision. - Marvel Studios)

Agatha All Along follows after WandaVision and will feature Kathryn Hahn's über-charming witch breaking out of the reality prison Wanda Maximoff left her in at the end of the Disney+ series. Once out of there, Harkness runs into these other witches and they form a seeming truce because of a common interest. However, as the showrunner argued up above, what could possibly have brought all of these self-interested sorcerers together? Probably something bad. More than anything expect some genre play, just like WandaVision did with TV sitcoms through the decades. Jac Schaeffer is a big fan of media, so it would make sense to anticipate more of that business.

One thing people can also look forward to is more killer songs. Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez are back after crafting the villain theme that no one was able to shake back in 2021, "Agatha All Along." At an event recently, Hahn also praised the costuming and set design for Agatha All Along. She told Deadline that a ton of this show was made without CGI, and the prospect really thrilled her.

"The thing about this show which I thought was so thrilling that Jac Schaeffer who wrote it and also wrote WandaVision, it was very important to her and Mary Livanos our producer that there be as minimal CGI so there's very little that is not practical magic or just our magic so that was a very exciting something to set up that we were like able to prove again and again we could do it," Hahn said. "So, it's minimal CGI, but that was very thrilling. Sets are incredible … it just felt delicious. It was a very immersive experience."

What are you most excited for with Agatha All Along? Let us know down in the comments!