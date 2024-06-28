Dr Disrespect's YouTube Channel Demonetized After Twitch Ban Allegations

After being ousted from the game development studio he co-founded called Midnight Society, streamer Dr Disrespect has now had his YouTube channel demonetized following a new wave of allegations surrounding his Twitch ban. The ban itself happened around seven years ago, but new information about it has only just now come to light to trigger a new wave of consequences for Dr Disrespect. The streamer himself has expressed a desire to take a break from the profession amid these ongoing discussions, though in his statements shared following the new allegations of texting a minor, he's denied any wrongdoing.

Bans and other consequences levied against content creators are not typically talked about publicly be it on Twitch, YouTube, Kick, or otherwise, but YouTube has at least confirmed in a statement that Dr Disrespect's channel there has been demonetized. In a statement shared with PC Gamer, the platform said "We have suspended monetization on Dr Disrespect's channel for violating our Creator Responsibility policy." Prior to this official statement, some of Dr Disrespect's subscribers shared screenshots of emails they'd gotten that said the channel membership features for his account "had been paused, so your membership has been paused.

The accusations themselves, in case you missed those over the weekend, came from former Twitch employee Cody Conners who alleged that Dr Disrespect had been banned because he "got caught sexting a minor" via the Twitch Whispers feature. Dr Disrespect responded to that claim later by saying "no wrongdoing was acknowledged," and in a longer statement shared afterwards, he expanded on the situation and said he and Midnight Society "collectively" reached an agreement that they'd part ways. He ended his statement by lashing out at those who'd want to see him gone while saying he was taking a break but wouldn't quit streaming.

"Finally, if you're uncomfortable with this entire statement and think I'm a piece of s--t, that's fine. But I'm not f-----g going anywhere. I'm not the same guy that made this mistake all those years ago," he said. "I'm taking an extended vacation with my family as mentioned on stream and I'm coming back with a heavy weight off my shoulders."

In addition to having his YouTube channel demonetized and his relationship with Midnight Society ended, Dr Disrespect has also lost partnerships with Turtle Beach as well as the San Francisco 49ers. He's also getting removed from NBA 2K24.