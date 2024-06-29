Steam Bundle Gives You $300 Worth of Games for $7

There's a new bundle of Steam games available now that consists of 16 different games which amount to a total of $305.84 if you were to buy each one of the Steam games individually. Thankfully, this bundle cuts down on that cost tremendously by giving you all of those games for just $6.99. The same bundle has also been put together in support of a charity as well which allows you to pay a bit more if you're particularly passionate about the child-focused cause, but you can also just pay the minimum to get all of the games.

The bundle in question is the NSPCC Charity Bundle that's been put together by the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children. This bundle of 16 Steam games is located on Fanatical's site where we've seen other massive Steam bundles and pick-your-own collections offer sizable discounts like this one in the past.

Given the nature of the charity, it makes sense that some of these Steam games included in the bundle are more kid-focused like Transofrmers: Earthspark – Expedition and a Baby Shark game, but those only account for part of the bundle. A brief look at the charity's purpose is outlined below with more on their site, and you can find all of the Steam games included in this Fanatical bundle listed out below that with trailers to show what they're all about.

"We help children who've been abused to rebuild their lives, we protect children at risk, and we find the best ways of preventing child abuse from ever happening. So, when a child needs a helping hand, we'll be there," an overview of the NSPCC offered. "When parents are finding it tough, we'll help. When laws need to change, or governments need to do more, we won't give up until things improve."

The Entropy Centre

"The Entropy Centre is a mind-bending puzzle adventure where you reverse objects through time to overcome seemingly impossible obstacles and conundrums. Manipulate time to your will and solve ingeniously challenging puzzle rooms, each one taking you closer to the heart of a colossal space station in orbit of Earth."

Descenders

"Descenders is extreme downhill freeriding for the modern era, with procedurally generated worlds, and where mistakes have real consequences. Will you lead your team to glory and become the next legendary Descender?"

Transofrmers: Earthspark – Expedition

"Bumblebee is facing his greatest mission – reclaim the ancient Cybertronian technology scattered across the globe before Mandroid and his henchbots can use them to destroy Earth's cities. With Optimus Prime's guidance and you at the controls, Bumblebee will grow strong enough to take on an army of robotic enemies in bare-metal combat, find the lost technology, and unlock powerful new attack combos and abilities along the way!"

Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Racers

"From Axle City's colorful streets to the awesome Monster Dome stunt track, the world of Blaze is yours to explore! So buckle your seatbelts and take control of Blaze, Pickle, Darington, Zeg, Starla, Stripes… and even cheating Crusher! It's time to race at blazing speed and go for the championship or compete with up to 4 players in couch split-screen mode!"

Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party

"Get ready Shark Family, we're going on a rhythmic adventure in Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party! Swim across the wide waters with Baby Shark, Mommy Shark, Daddy Shark, Grandma Shark, and Grandpa Shark to enjoy the Fin-tastic Festival. A spectacular festival where performers gather every year, from all over the sea to sing, dance, and rock!"

Minit Fun Racer

"Hop on your scooter into the twisting traffic of the bustling city and the debris covered sands of the barren desert just in time to watch the sunset. Befriend your local shopkeeper, chase coins, hit big jumps, and accomplish fun goals along each lap until you've seen it all!"

Golf It!

"Golf It! is a charming multiplayer minigolf game where you'll get to play through multiple delightful levels or even build your own together with your friends through the Multiplayer Editor!"

The Last Campfire

"Discover the story of a lost ember, an ember which just wants to get home with The Last Campfire Steam PC key. Travel throughout the forest and even further as you discover a beautiful world around you on your quest to light The Last Campfire, meeting strange creatures, fellow lost souls and ruins from the before times."

Little Orpheus

"The year is 1962 and NASA are trying to put a man on the moon. In a remote corner of Siberia, a Soviet cosmonaut is heading in the other direction. Comrade Ivan Ivanovich is dropped into an extinct volcano in his exploration capsule, Little Orpheus, to explore the center of the earth. He promptly vanishes."

Snake Pass

"When the tranquillity of Haven Tor is interrupted by a mysterious interloper only the unlikeliest of heroes can save the day! Meet Noodle the Snake and his hyperactive best friend, Doodle the Hummingbird, who together must reunite the missing Keystones with the magical gates that give Haven Tor its mythical power. A unique, physics-based puzzle platform game, Snake Pass challenges players to 'think like a snake' as they tackle precarious puzzles as only a snake can. Slither through long grass, coil around bamboo and climb out of trouble in the latest game from award-winning independent studio Sumo Digital!"

Onde

"Dive into a world filled with sounds. Let ethereal tunes carry you fluidly on your way through abstract landscapes. Learn to create and follow ephemeral paths of sound and light. Follow whimsical companions through a delicate world that changes from clear lines to swirls of colour, from bursts of crystalline notes to soothing sound spheres. Tune in to the soundscapes surrounding you and feel the world become alive with wonders."

ITORAH

"Guide Itorah through a fantastic world inhabited by strange masked beings. Mankind has vanished and Itorah seems to be the last of her kind! To uncover her past she will have to pick up her loud-mouthed axe and fight her way through lush forests, dangerous temples, stormy cliffs, and more hand-painted biomes."

Glitch Busters: Stuck On You

"In the far-flung future, the AI that populate the net come under attack by mysterious viruses—and it's up to your squad of GLITCH BUSTERS to keep them from infecting every AI in the virtual world!"

Shatter

Note: No trailer for the original Shatter could be found, but you can get an idea of the gameplay here via the Shatter Remastered trialer.

"Shatter is a retro-inspired brick-breaking game that merges familiar action with unique twists and a modern crafted production approach. Explore vibrant worlds and face-off against challenging bosses to a retro-inspired synthwave soundtrack."

Breakneck

"Fly at BREAKNECK speed as you pursue your mission and get as far as you can. The world is now occupied by invaders—and they are hunting you. Scramble through unfamiliar terrain, dodging obstacles and evading capture and destruction. Retrace and optimize your route to improve your distance. Test your limits and your control, and earn rewards for the risks you take."

Hoa

"Step into a wonderful puzzle-platformer that will have you admiring the backgrounds for your entire journey with your Hoa Steam PC key. Discover the magic of nature with your main character on your quest to find out where it all started."