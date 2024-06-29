Dead by Daylight Discoveries Show Cross-Progression May Be Coming Soon

When Behaviour Interactive celebrated Dead by Daylight's eighth anniversary and previewed the next year ahead's roadmap, one of the upcoming features promised was cross-progression for those who don't already have it – currently, only Steam and Epic Games Store accounts can share progress. The feature that will allow players to access their save data across multiple platforms in the future. While at the time little more was noted outside of the feature being set for a "late summer" implementation, but thanks to a reliable Dead by Daylight leaker it seems Behaviour is ready to add cross-progression fairly soon. DbdNews on X (formerly Twitter) shared a thread that outlined the changes to the game's code that indicate the feature is coming:

Cross progression is coming! Some code strings have been added in this regard: CROSSPROGRESSION_PopupNewlyMergedAccount_TITLE → BEHAVIOUR ACCOUNT MERGED



CROSSPROGRESSION_PopupNewlyMergedAccount_MESSAGE → Your Behaviour Account has been successfully updated! For more information, please visit: http://account.bhvr.com CROSSPROGRESSION_PopupFirstAccountSync_TITLE → CROSS PROGRESSION ACTIVATED



CROSSPROGRESSION_PopupFirstAccountSync_MESSAGE → Congratulations! You have enabled Cross-progression for your synced accounts. Your Your Player Level and content have been synchronized. For more information, log in to your account at Behaviour Account.



CROSSPROGRESSION_PopupDuplicateContentCompensation_TITLE → DUPLICATED CONTENT COMPENSATION CROSSPROGRESSION_PopupDuplicateContentCompensation_MESSAGE → Our system has detected that you have acquired duplicated content before activating your account's cross progression.



To thank you for your support and as compensation, we're gifting you {0} +{2}.



According to the above code, Dead by Daylight players will not only have cross-progression as a feature, but they'll be compensated with a gift for supporting the game on multiple platforms. While this source is consistently reliable in providing accurate information ahead of time, this is still not official and may not be an indicator that players should get ready for cross-progression, and ultimately should wait until Behaviour has made an announcement.

What else is coming to Dead by Daylight?

Dead by Daylight's Survivor-only Chapter begins on July 16th, featuring the beloved icon of the Tomb Raider franchise, Lara Croft, a character described by Behaviour as one that "perfectly embodies the characteristics needed to survive in The Fog." In addition to the Tomb Raider collaboration, Dead by Daylight also has Castevania collaboration set for a summer release as well in August. The franchise is also branching its media types by developing a live-action movie as well as a manga that was announced earlier this week.