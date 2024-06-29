Xbox Gives Out Free Game to Some Xbox Game Pass Users

Some Xbox users who are also subscribed to Xbox Game Pass are finding the Xbox has given them a free game this weekend. Xbox Game Pass subscribers shared in posts on Reddit and on other socials this week that Xbox has been sending out messages saying that free copies of Forza Horizon 4 are being distributed so long as the Xbox Game Pass subscribers have fulfilled certain requirements that made them eligible for the copies. This freebie comes in the wake of Forza Horizon 4 being delisted entirely, so if you were someone who played the game often but only via Xbox Game Pass, this offer will allow you to keep playing even after the game's pulled from stores without having to buy it yourself.

The messages about the free copies of Forza Horizon 4 being distributed are apparently going out through the Xbox messaging system based on the screenshots shown from users online. Several different users have shared evidence of these codes with different timestamps to show that this giveaway is being offered to different people so long as they played Forza Horizon 4 via Xbox Game Pass and also purchased some kind of DLC.

"Thank you for playing Forza Horizon 4 with Xbox Game Pass," the messages began. "This game will no longer be available with Game Pass or purchasable in the Microsoft Store after 12/15/24. As a toke of our appreciation for your purchase of add-on content, here is a code for the digital Standard Edition to continue enjoying the game!"

It's not often that Xbox (or any big platform for that matter) will send out free codes for games like this, but even if it's a welcome surprise, it makes sense for this game in particular. Xbox also typically doesn't delist entire games from its marketplaces, especially ones that are made by first-party studios. Given the nature of Xbox Game Pass where people can purchase DLC for games in the catalog and are even incentivized to do so since DLCs are discounted for Xbox Game Pass games, Xbox users would be left holding the DLC with no game if Forza Horizon 4 was pulled from Xbox Game Pass and delisted.

Forza Horizon 4 will not be delisted from online stores and pulled from Xbox Game Pass until December 15th. Xbox said that these codes for the free copies of Forza Horizon 4 will start expiring in June 2026, so you've got plenty of time to cash in on yours if you get one.