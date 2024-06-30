Minecraft Finally Getting Bundles 4 Years Later

It was announced four years ago during the Minecraft Live 2020 that Minecraft players had a feature addition to look forward to in the future that would allow for better storage utilization, helping adventurers who often find themselves inconvenienced by attempting to carry too many items. While it's been some time since this feature, Bundles, was announced, Minecraft has already implemented the feature into Minecraft Java 3.5 years ago, and according to the newest "Minecraft Monthly" video Minecraft Bedrock players will have the inventory tool available to them soon.

"That's right. Bundles. Get ready to optimize your inventory with... Bundles. We first introduced this inventory space-saving item at Minecraft Live 2020, and now it'll be easier for you to add, view, or withdraw items from your bundle. Keep an eye out for bundles coming to Bedrock betas and previews on Minecraft.Net."

In addition to Bundles, "Feature in the Making... | Minecraft Monthly" discusses Tricky Trials being out now in Bedrock and Java Edition, announces the Summer Celebration is coming to the Marketplace as well as The Trial Top, Trial Mask, and Trial Legging all available indefinitely in the Marketplace as well, plus the release of the Tetris add-on for Bedrock Edition. The Trial Mask specifically has been so popular with fans that Minecraft is providing it as a free gift, so Bedrock Editionplayers can go to the Minecraft Marketplace to claim theirs for free now. Minecraft also teased on X (formerly Twitter) that fans should "stay tuned for more exciting Marketplace content during Summer Celebration!"

The video can be watched below, and if you don't already know the details on Bundles in Minecraft, that's outlined below.

Bundles in Minecraft

Bundles are incredibly helpful with inventory managementused as they allow players to store different item types in the same slot. Each bundle has 64 slots with each item placed in the bundle taking up one of these slots, just like they would a regular inventory slot. If an item stack includes 64 of that item they take up one bundle slot, while items that have lower amounts in their stacks will take up multiple bundle stacks. Items that do not stack like weapons and armor take up all 64 slots of the bundle. Bundles themselves cannot be stacked, but a bundle can be nested inside another bundle, using four bundle slots plus the number of slots being used inside of that particular bundle.