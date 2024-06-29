Elden Ring Players Discover Shadow of the Erdtree Weapon Cut from Base Game

Elden Ring players have discovered a new weapon in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC which doesn't appear to be a 100% new weapon after all. The weapon in question is one called "Euporia," a twinblade that many people probably aren't going to find given how tucked away it is. What's even more interesting about than the fact that it's so difficult to locate, however is the fact that it's actually a redone version of another twinblade that was seemingly withheld from the base game only to be used later in this Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

Euporia sightings started surfacing online recently with some calling it "the most hidden weapon" they've ever seen in Elden Ring. And based on the step-by-step instructions for how to find it, it's easy to see why it's been named such. It's found over in Enir-Ilim after navigating some elevators and locating it sitting in a room that very much looks like you're about to find a boss within, not a rare weapon. It's a weapon I totally missed during my Shadow of the Erdtree review playthrough, but others have found it since then.

This twinblade is a weapon scaling with Strength, Dexterity, and Faith with Faith requiring the most stat investment at 24. It's skill is Euporia Vortex, twirls the weapon around to deal damage based on "the restored luster of the blades." That effect ties into the weapon's description which explains its lore.

(Photo: Euporia, a weapon found in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. - Reddit via Uncle-Petey87)

"Twinblade symbolizing abundance. The secret treasure of the tower," the description begins. "Though the blades, fashioned from golden shoots, are largely wilted and darkened, their luster can be restored by dealing damage to foes. However, damage dealt to Those Who Live in Death will have no such effect."

"Those Who Live in Death" refers to the skeleton enemies you'll see in catacombs and related areas, but that's not really the interesting part about this weapon. What's more interesting is that this used to be something completely different in the base game. The Garden of Eyes YouTube channel which focuses on Elden Ring modding and unearthing hidden or cut content published a video over two years ago discussing the "Abundance and Decay Twinblade." Connections were made between that weapon, another weapon called "Abundance Twinblade," and an Ashes of War thought to be related to these weapons. The model used in the video was a recreation, but the weapon icon shows up in the files alongside a description.

"Twinblade symbolizing twins Miquella and Malenia," the description of the cut Abundance and Decay Twinblade said. "Miquella and his sister were born from an inseparable fate. The blades contain the Runes of both Abundance and Decay."

Why the twinblades were cut from the game remained a mystery before, and it's still not 100% known why they couldn't have shown up earlier, but given the Miquella-focused nature of the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, it's easy to see why FromSoftware might've wanted to save this weapon for the expansion.