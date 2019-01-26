‘Rainbow Six Siege’ “Crouch and Spam” Trick Targeted In Upcoming Patch, Says Ubisoft

Online games will always have bugs, exploits, and tricks in them that can sometimes impact the integrity of the title’s experience. For those that have recently been getting down on Rainbow Six Siege, there’s a really popular “crouch and spam” feature that players love to overuse that messes with their hit boxes making them harder to take out. Now Ubisoft is addressing this issue, saying that have a patch in mind to remove this trick.

via Gfycat

For those unfamiliar with it, you can see it in action in the clip above. It’s not uncommon, Overwatch players are pretty well-known for this as well straight out of the lobby, but basically it’s triggered by spamming the crouch and lean buttons to cause a rapid jerking motion that alters how the game reads a player’s location.

“Recently, we have seen a rise of players encountering abusive crouch and lean spamming,” said Ubisoft in a recent Reddit post. “To counter this, the team is actively working on how we want to approach the problem and planning our next steps.”

They added, “We are currently prototyping a few systems to address this. More details will be shared about our exact methodology as we draw closer to a final version.”

Hopefully the tweaks will be deploying soon, but it’s good that the developers are aware of the issue. The only downside is that it is going to be much more than a simple hotfix, which means it might not actually be available anytime soon. Still, if the fix works — it will be worth the wait.

As for the game itself, Rainbow Six Siege is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

