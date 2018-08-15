Rainbow Six Siege Leak Reveals New Blowtorch Operator, Upcoming Nerfs

We already met a new Operator coming to Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Siege earlier this week with Clash, but fans wasted no time digging through the game’s files to see what else would be coming to the strategic game. What they found was not only a few changes to how the operators function, but a new one all together. Meet Maverick, the potential new torch operator coming soon.

What makes this more than just “any old rumor” is that “new operator Maverick” can be seen by anyone wanting to look within the video for Clash’s reveal embed code. To double check for yourself, simply view the page source in another tab and hit that keyword search for Maverick:

For the full scope of the coding, his keyword comes up next to “new operator clash” and “hereford base,” which recently underwent a ton of reworking, so the proof seems pretty much there that we can expect this reveal sometime this month. But, some people need more proof. We get it. That’s where a fellow Redditor came into play with a clever observation about url redirects:

This entire reddit thread is dedicated to learning more about what’s on the way, including a huge theory that a Wildlands character would be coming to Siege. According to a similar leak during the Summer, there was a link to Maverick as another member of the Delta Force crew specifically known for h is talent with a blow torch. If that’s the case, he’ll be there right alongside Thermite as a breacher, which is something that has been asked for a lot throughout the course of Rainbow Six Siege.

As far as changes go, the designers have mentioned in their notes that Thatcher will be getting a pretty significant change to his EMP grenades. For one, they won’t be able to take out cameras any longer – instead nerfed to only temporarily disable them. According to the pre-season designer notes:

“This is a small part of a larger project that we are working on, but have too many dependencies on current systems to implement this at the same time as the rest of the changes. Future changes will include elements that will make Thatcher stronger, but we needed this interaction in place before we can begin working on those.”

Twitch is also getting some changes, “We will be increasing the amount of noise made by Twitch’s Shock Drone, as player’s had too much trouble hearing the drone even in extremely quiet situations. It is still very discreet, and quieter than other drones. Our goal is to help players that are paying attention be able to pick up on the audio cue from the drone when it is moving.”

At least the Twitch change is something players have been asking for.

We’ll be seeing the reveal first hand at the first ever Six Major in Paris from Aug. 17-19! Are you ready to see what’s new in the world of Rainbow Six Siege? What do you hope to see in the next season? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us what you want from your Rainbow experience.