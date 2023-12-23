Rainbow Six Siege Gives Every Player a Free Operator for the Holidays

Ubisoft is apparently in the holiday spirit already as far as Rainbow Six Siege is concerned because the company's acclaimed first-person shooter has a very welcome gift for players to claim right now. From now until January 3rd, Rainbow Six Siege players are able to claim a holiday gift that'll award them with one free Operator, though the catch here is that the Operator is random as opposed to being one that you've picked out yourself. This Operator giveaway is part of a broader holiday event that includes a themed Free-For-All mode and some returning bundles.

Ahead of the start of the event, a trailer was shared recently to tease what all it includes, though "free Operator" is a gift that needs little explanation if you've been around in Rainbow Six Siege for any stretch of time.

Free Rainbow Six Siege Operator

To get the free Rainbow Six Siege Operator, you don't have to do much. In fact, you don't even really have to play Rainbow Siege at all, or at least not lay in an actual match. Once you hop into the game, all you have to do is head to the shop and claim the "Holiday Pack." If you're a player who's actually got every Operator and are and don't need any more, you can still claim the HOliday Pack in exchange for a Bravo Pack.

"The Holiday Pack contains 1 random unowned Operator or a Bravo Pack if all Operators are already owned. To get your pack go to the shop and claim the 'free gift' item. The in-game news bulletin should also direct you there," Ubisoft said. "We hope you enjoy and have a great time heading into your new year."

If you're already busy for the holidays and can't hop in to claim the item, you've got until January 3rd to do so.

Freeze for All Event

Once you've gotten your free Operator, you can try them out in the game's newly themed Free-For-All mode called "Freeze for All." It takes place on the wintery Arctic Workshop map where those who are eliminated from the Free-For-All match respawn with a snowy twist.

"Prepare to survive the thrills of the Holiday season in a brand-new limited-time Event as we ship Team Rainbow members to the fresh Arctic Workshop map. You will be able to stalk your fellow Operators in a Free(ze) for All where even death won't be the end as you respawn on the rooftops to rain down snowballs on your enemies!"

A couple of themed bundles will also be in the shop for the duration of the event for Operators like Jäger, Ace, Flores, Valkyrie and Ying. These parts of the event will continue on a bit longer than the mystery Operator giveaway with the overall event scheduled to end on January 5th.