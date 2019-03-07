‘Rainbow Six Siege’ Update Reduces Game’s File Size

Rainbow Six Siege’s update that marked the start of Operation Burnt Horizon was a big one, but it also had the benefit of reducing the game’s overall file size.

The Operation Burnt Horizon update is out now for all platforms, but for players who already tried to download it or are planning to get it soon, the size of the patch might be surprising compared to past releases. PlayStation 4 users got the best of the circumstances with a patch that was only 33GB, but those on the PC had a 54GB update to install. The Xbox One’s was just slightly larger than the PlayStation 4’s.

Addressing the circumstances surrounding the file size on Twitter, Ubisoft explained through the Rainbow Six Siege account that the large updates were necessary to restructure the way the game’s data is stored. This means that after the update is eventually done downloading, players will find that the game takes up less space on their devices.

Operation Burnt Horizon Deployment Schedule Wednesday, March 06 – All Platforms PC: 9 AM EST / 14:00 UTC

PS4: 10 AM EST / 15:00 UTC

XBOX: 11 AM EST / 16:00 UTC Expected downtime: 1 hour Patchnotes >> //t.co/aLcHDN6fbx

🌐 find your timezone >> //t.co/d8HPVXWyNY pic.twitter.com/YbmPSsXvY0 — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) March 5, 2019

To help optimize player experience for future updates, we are also in the process of restructuring how our game data is stored – this will help consolidate and reduce the overall game size >> //t.co/ttFeDZZsYd 📌 Y4S1 Patch Sizes

PC: ~54 GB

PS4: ~33 GB

XBOX: ~38 GB — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) March 5, 2019

Ubisoft responded to some players’ questions about the consolidation efforts and provided a table which showed what the new file sizes would look like after the changes are made. PC players will have approximately 20GB to work with after installing the update while Xbox One users will see the biggest change as the file size is reduced by nearly 35GB.

Rainbow Six Siege’s Operation Burnt Horizon update is now live across all platforms with some of the most significant changes seen here.

