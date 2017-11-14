First Look at The Rock in ‘Rampage’

This morning USA Today revealed a couple of brand new images showing Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as primatologist Davis Okoye in the upcoming action movie Rampage. The video games, you’ll remember, focus on a group of enormous monsters that wreak havoc across North America be tearing down buildings, stomping vehicles, and ripping apart opposing military forces. Here we see David Okoye (Johnson) and his partner, a discredited genetic scientist named Kate Caldwell (Naomie Harris), standing in the wreckage of what we assume to be their laboratory:

Though the film promises the high-octane action and destruction you would expect from a movie called ‘Rampage,’ USA Today also revealed in an interview with Johnson that the film will explore his character’s relationship with the silverback gorilla named George, who is mutated into a giant monster thanks to a genetic experiment gone wrong. In fact, in preparation for the film Johnson spent some serious quality time with silverback gorillas at the Atlanta Zoo, and worked closely with the folks at the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund.

“That was really eye-opening for me in terms of how dangerously close we are to having these beautiful animals extinct,” Johnson said. “There is a much greater level of empathy and care and consideration that we have to have. I was an animal lover before, but after this my love has become boundless.”

Johnson also revealed on his Instagram this morning that we can look forward to the first Rampage trailer this Thursday. See his video message right here:

There you have it! It’s going to be a busy Thursday with the Deadpool 2 trailer and the Rampage trailer both scheduled to drop. We’re going to be covering both of those trailers the moment they release, so stay tuned!