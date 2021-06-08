Xbox Boss Congratulates Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart on Its Review Scores

✖

The review embargo for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has now lifted, and reception to the game has been extremely positive (you can find ComicBook.com's own review right here). Developer Insomniac Games took a moment to bask in the acclaim with a celebratory Tweet, and Xbox boss Phil Spencer used the occasion to congratulate the team. Spencer personally offered congrats to Insomniac founder and CEO Ted Price, as well as the rest of the teams that worked on Rift Apart. It's not an uncommon gesture for Spencer, but it is notable given the competitive nature of the video game industry!

The Tweets from Insomniac Games and Phil Spencer can be found embedded below.

Congrats to @igTedPrice and the teams at @insomniacgames on the great reaction to #RatchetAndClankRiftApart. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) June 8, 2021

While PlayStation and Xbox fans are constantly fighting console wars online, Spencer's Tweet is a reminder that most in the video game industry are rooting for one another. It's fine to feel passion about your preferred console, but a love for video games is the thing that unites all gamers. Clearly, Rift Apart has made a big connection with reviewers, and it seems like a safe bet that audiences will feel the same way when the game drops.

For those unfamiliar with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, the game is the latest entry in the beloved series. Developed by Insomniac Games, the title takes full advantage of the PlayStation 5 hardware, and it's one of the few first-party games that will not be made available on PlayStation 4. That might prove a bit frustrating for those that haven't been able to locate a console just yet, but it should make for an exciting showpiece for Sony's latest. In addition to Ratchet and Clank, the game also stars Rivet, a new female Lombax that has gotten a lot of positive attention since being revealed.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will release June 11th, exclusively on PlayStation 5. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart? Are you surprised by the game's strong reviews so far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!