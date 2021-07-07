New Red Dead Online: Blood Money Update Trailer, Details Revealed

✖

Rockstar Games delivered on its promise of more Red Dead Online news on Wednesday by sharing new details about the upcoming “Blood Money” update. This patch that’s scheduled to release on July 13th will be centered around organized crime among the upper ranks of Saint Denis with players finding themselves in the middle of the illicit operations. Rockstar is also making some changes to items previously released via the Outlaw Pass and is introducing a new type of mini-pass feature.

A preview of the update shared on the Rockstar newswire set the stage for the Blood Money update. A pair of those well-connected Saint Denis residents, Guido Martelli and Angelo Bronte, need players’ assistance in recovering a commodity called “Capitale” that’s now “in the hands of nearly every lowlife across the five states.” Naturally, rewards are on the table for players should they be successful.

Part of this update is the addition of a feature that’s quite literally crime itself. These new “Crime” activities will task players with finding Capitale wherever it may be while also keeping an eye out for things to steal for their own benefit.

“Embark on Crimes either as a lone gun or with a full Posse of cutthroats alongside you,” Rockstar said. “During each outing, keep a keen wit and search high and low for signs of Capitale to return to Guido Martelli — including from hidden chests or on the remains of those who’ve crossed your path. As you traverse the plains in Free Roam, you may hear of unlocked Homesteads and vulnerable Camps, ripe for the picking and begging to be relieved of a Capitale stash.”

Alongside these Crimes are “Opportunities” which deal with political and business happenings in the city between Bronte, Martelli, and a Lemoyne senator. The first of these Opportunities will show up on July 13th with more to be released afterwards.

For those who often find themselves opting for the Outlaw Pass, Rockstar’s also adding a new pass system. It’s called the “Quick Draw Club,” and it consists of four quick passes releasing over the next few months. Each pass costs and awards players with 25 Gold Bars, so if you complete all 25 ranks of one pass, you can afford the next.

Red Dead Online’s new Blood Money update will release on July 13th.