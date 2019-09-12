Red Dead Online Adds New Bully Easter Egg

So, Red Dead Online’s big new Frontier Pursuits update recently went live on PS4 and Xbox One, and it has added another Bully Easter Egg to the open-world western. As you may know, Red Dead Redemption 2 already has a pretty prominent Bully Easter Egg, but this is the first that’s been added to Red Dead Online, and while it’s not as prominently placed, it’s equally obvious once you see it. The Easter Egg in question involves a wanted poster for a character with a name that’s very familiar to anyone who played Bully back in 2006.

More specifically, the wanted poster is for “Meredith Hopkins.” How does this relate to Bully? Well, the protagonist of Bully was named Jimmy Hopkins. In other words, this seems to be a subtle hint to the cult-classic. However, is it merely another homage to the series from Rockstar Games or an actual hint of what’s to come? As you may know, Rockstar Games has somewhat of a reputation for teasing its future games in it current games with subtle Easter Eggs. And there’s been plenty of Bully Easter Eggs lately between Red Dead Online, Red Dead Redemption 2, and new GTA Online updates. There’s been so many reference recently that many think they all collectively point towards Bully 2. But, this is just speculation. Rockstar could simply be trolling one of the most desperate fanbases in all of gaming. Or maybe there’s some developers over there with a soft spot for the series and who want to simply pay homage to it when they can. Who knows. Again, all we can do is speculate.

For those that haven’t been keeping up on, Rockstar Games possibly teased Bully 2 via a new Bully Easter Egg in GTA Online. Meanwhile, a recent report claims the long-rumored game is actually releasing next year for both current and next-gen consoles.

That said, usually I’d say where there’s so much smoke, there’s fire, however, there’s been smoke for so long that Bully 2 is starting to look increasingly unlikely. Anyway, for more news, media, and information on the rumored game, click here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things Bully 2.