Red Dead Online’s New Legendary Bounty Asks You to Hunt Down a Creepy Arsonist

Red Dead Online’s new Legendary Bounty is now live on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and this time Rockstar Games is asking players to track down a deranged and creepy arsonist and murderer named Cecil C. Tucker, whose only hobbies seem to be burning people’s homes down overnight while they are sleeping.

“A mere twenty years old, Cecil C. Tucker is a known arsonist and murderer wanted for burning down homes in the slums of St. Denis. Since going on the lam, Tucker has aligned himself with local ne’er-do-wells in the Lemoyne Raiders and has been sighted entering Fort Brennand, north of St. Denis,” reads an official blurb about the wanted man.

As always, any licensed Bounty Hunter can take on the Legendary Bounty mission simply by approaching the nearest Bounty Board indicated on the map. Further, after the bounty is completed, it will reappear to be played again, but this time with an increased difficulty.

Rockstar Games also notes that that this week week Licensed Bounty Hunters will receive 5x Tracking Arrows, Traders will get 5X Potent Predator Bait and 5X Potent Herbivore Bait, and Collectors will receive Three Collectible Coins. In addition to this, completing a 3-day Role Daily Challenge streak will net you an exclusive tint of the Folwell Hat.

“Sureshot players looking to test their mettle can jump into several Free Aim modes, including this week’s featured Free Aim Series, Last Stand,” writes Rockstar Games of the update. “Compete in a bloodbath of a free-for-all with no easy way out, and be the last gunslinger standing to win. Sharpshooters can also try their hand at Free Aim variants of the Shootout, Takeover and Elimination Series through October 21st.”

For more media and information on everything new in Red Dead Online this week, be sure to peep Rockstar Games official post by clicking right here.