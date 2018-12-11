Nintendo President Says He Wants ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ On Nintendo Switch

With how incredible the reception was for Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption 2, it seems that even Nintendo wants in on that action. Nintendo of America’s Reggie Fils-Aime recently sat down with the folks over at The Hollywood Reporter to talk about the state of the company following the incredible success of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Given that the hype is still high for Red Dead Redemption 2, it was only natural that the port question should come up.

When asked if the company would ever consider having the open-world western on the hybrid console, Fils-Aime said that the Big N would absolutely love to see the title make its way over into the Nintendo family:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Absolutely. We’d love for it to be there. But again — and this is where there needs to be an understanding of just the development process — Red Dead has been in development for years, time that predated any communication of Nintendo Switch. So, from the developer’s mentality, they need to move forward and finish the game they’ve been working on and then be in a position to look at other opportunities. Any game from a key third-party that’s coming out now, typically that development started well before any conversations about Nintendo Switch. What happens moving forward? We’ll see. But that’s how you wind up with a situation with Red Dead not being available on our platform.”

It’s understandable that the desire would be there, but realistically – it’s just not doable. As he mentioned, the sequel has been a long time coming. To port the game over to the Switch would require a complete reworking of the game’s design. Though it is interesting to note that the Nintendo of America president didn’t outright shoot it down, ending with a “we’ll see.”

Is that a future tease or an answer straight out of the PR handbook? As huge fans of Red Dead Redemption 2, we know we would love to see it be the former. Until an official announcement is confirmed however, we’ll keep this tid-bit fully in the “wishful thinking” pile.

As for the western itself, Red Dead Redemption 2 is now available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Hey Rockstar, maybe consider a PC port before Switch? We’d love you forever!