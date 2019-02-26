‘Red Dead Online’ Gets First Major Update

Red Dead Redemption 2’s online component received what Rockstar Games said is its “first big batch of updates” that affect gameplay, balance, and other facets of Red Dead Online.

Like Grand Theft Auto Online’s frequent updates, this one for Red Dead Online had new races and challenges for players to complete with rewards ranging from experience to Gold Nuggets. Part of these rewards will come from Daily Challenges which task players with seven different objectives that’ll rotate each day, Rockstar Games said.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Earn Gold Nuggets and XP for completing Daily Challenges, a new series of wide-ranging objectives covering everything from skinning animals to finding treasure, winning feuds and more,” Rockstar Games’ update said. “Pull up the Player Menu to see your 7 Daily Challenges that will rotate each day, each challenge earns Gold Nuggets and XP and completing all 7 earns you a bonus.”

While the update is live in-game now with the daily challenges rotating out each day, Rockstar Games previewed some of what’s to come in the following weeks by saying a new Free Roam Event called Fool’s Gold will be added next week. Beyond that, new game modes will be added every week afterwards, Rockstar said, through events like Target Races where players race on horseback and shoot down targets. Other modes include Up in Smoke, Spoils of War, and Plunder, all of those being Showdown Modes that Rockstar said it’ll provide more details on soon.

More gear is also in Red Dead Online now that the update’s been released including the Rare Shotgun, the double-barrel weapon with ornate engravings. An Evans Repeater is coming soon, and new clothing options are now available ahead of a rotation of limited-time items that’ll appear each week.

Red Dead Online’s update also put into effect some of the anti-griefing measures Rockstar teased before. Players aren’t quite as visible on the map prevent others from hunting players down repeatedly and there’s a new bounty system that’ll send NPCs after wrongdoers who need stopping.

As a bonus for all players, Rockstar said the update also added a complimentary care package that’s available for pickup at players’ camps or a post office, the contents of that package listed below:

2x Potent Snake Oil

2x Potent Bitters

2x Potent Miracle Tonic

2x Horse Reviver

2x Potent Horse Stimulant

8x Poison Arrows

10x Explosive Slug

Red Dead Online’s update is now available with the full patch notes seen here.